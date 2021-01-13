Two more COVID-19-related deaths, 24 new cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported two more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday morning, but details were not available by publication time. That raises the death count to 103 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in its seven counties.

New cases include 12 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID patients as of Wednesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,034 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,673 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday evening, with 457 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 27 fewer than Monday evening.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 177,670 cases of COVID-19, and 1,791 deaths, including 19 Tuesday. Statewide, 696,439 people have tested negative for the virus.