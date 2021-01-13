 Skip to main content
Two more COVID-19-related deaths, 24 new cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday
Positive cases chart 1.10

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported two more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday morning, but details were not available by publication time. That raises the death count to 103 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in its seven counties.

New cases include 12 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID patients as of Wednesday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 9,034 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,673 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday evening, with 457 patients hospitalized statewide, which is 27 fewer than Monday evening.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 177,670 cases of COVID-19, and 1,791 deaths, including 19 Tuesday. Statewide, 696,439 people have tested negative for the virus.

As of Tuesday evening, 145,203 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 83,317 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 71,107 people, while 12,210 people have received the second and final shot.

So far, 0.82 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

