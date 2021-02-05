Two more COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – A Kearney County man in his 40s and a Dawson County woman in her 60s have died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Thursday, bringing the seven-county district’s death toll to 111 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 13 cases in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, four in Kearney County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients as of 9 a.m. Friday. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,652 cases of COVID-19, with 8,540 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 520 new cases statewide Friday morning, bringing the case total to 193,069 since March 20. Since that date, 739,990 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,958 deaths, with six deaths reported in the past 24 hours.