Two men sentenced to prison in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — Two men were sentenced to prison Monday for their involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Five men charged in the case involving a 15-year-old victim appeared Monday in Furnas County District Court in Beaver City.

Before the sentencing for Dylan Brooks, 26, of Omaha, Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar explained to the court that Dylan Brooks was on probation for a case in Harlan County when he was charged in the sex trafficking case, and he continued to use drugs and alcohol. Farquhar noted that despite the resources available to him and support of his family, Dylan Brooks continued to make “pretty terrible decisions” after his arrest.

Farquhar argued that Dylan Brooks is not a suitable candidate for probation and that this “type of behavior cannot be washed away.”

“Society deserves and the victim deserves to see a serious sentence in this case,” Farquhar stated.

Dylan Brooks was represented by John Berry Jr. and Renee Mathias with Berry Law in Lincoln. Berry asked Judge James E. Doyle IV to treat Dylan Brooks similar to other defendants in the case, explaining that Dylan Brooks cooperated against his uncle and his friends.

Berry testified that Dylan Brooks was influenced by William “Billy” Quinn when he committed the crimes. Dylan Brooks was friends with Quinn’s son, and Quinn was like a father-figure to him. He has been working hard to remain sober and keep his employment in Lincoln, Berry stated.

Doyle told Dylan Brooks that when sentencing the men in this case, he looked at each person individually and would do what is right for each of them. He sentenced Dylan Brooks to a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in prison for attempting to commit a felony, a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years for first-degree sexual assault and five years probation for first-degree sexual assault. The prison terms will be served concurrently. Brooks received three days credit for time already served, and he must register as a sex offender for life.

Richard Walls, 42, of Omaha also was sentenced Monday in Furnas County District Court.

Farquhar told the court that Walls was not a suitable candidate for probation due to this being his third conviction related to sex and underage individuals. Walls’s attorney, Justin Daake of Oxford, argued that Walls should be placed on probation because when he was evaluated, it was determined his sexual urges weren’t out of control and he doesn’t qualify for a pedophillic disorder. Walls had been in custody for 189 days and was turning a page by trying to secure employment and has support of his family. He also demonstrates empathy and remorse for the victim, Daake said.

Doyle sentenced Walls to two years in prison for one count of intentional child abuse with no injury and five years probation for a second count of intentional child abuse with no injury.

Also in the case:

— Rowdy Baxter, 64, hometown unknown, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. His charges were reduced from a Class 1B felony to a Class 3A felony. Baxter was found guilty, and he is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

— Jacob Putnam, 32, of Oxford, pleaded no contest to one count of committing intentional child abuse with no injury. Putnam was found guilty, and he will be sentenced in May.

— Paul Brooks, 63, of Arapahoe, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing with new representation, Robert Alexander of Grand Island. Paul Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and has pleaded not guilty.

Alexander requested at least two months to read through the report and to review depositions in the case. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July, and a five-day trial is set to begin Aug. 8.