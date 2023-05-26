Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELWOOD — First responders applied emergency medical treatment, but two men died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle head-on collision.

The two drivers were identified as Aureliano Macias, 52, of North Platte, and Glen Wolf, 58, of Omaha.

According to a Gosper County Sheriff's Office press release, the sheriff's office and Elwood Fire and Rescue Unit were called out at 5:06 p.m. to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 283.

"Both men were administered emergency medical assistance but succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Gosper County Coroner," the sheriff's office said.

The accident investigation is continuing.

Elwood Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers assisted with emergency safety and traffic control operations.