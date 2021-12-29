 Skip to main content
Two men convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney, trial set for third man
Two men convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney, trial set for third man

  Updated
KEARNEY — Two men have been convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney, while a third is awaiting trial in his case.

James Hahn, 56, of Hastings pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony possession of methamphetamine and solicitation of prostitution, a misdemeanor, on Aug. 26. Earlier this month he was sentenced to 18 months probation under the standard conditions, including that he serve 61 days in jail, pay a $500 fine, attend the 12-Step Recovery Program twice a week and not to view or possess any type of pornography.

Judge John Rademacher gave him one day credit for time already served in jail, and allowed him to serve his time at the Adams County Jail.

Charles Johnson, 69, of Holdrege pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, also on Aug. 26. He will be sentenced in January, and faces up to one year in jail.

Shawn Paitz, 49, of Pleasanton is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution on Aug. 26, and has denied the allegations. He has asked a judge to hear his case. The bench trial is scheduled for January. Paitz remains free on bond.

On Aug. 26, investigators with the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a multi-state undercover human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol, where agencies from 12 states participated in “Operation United Front.” Across the 12-state area, the operation led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers, including two minor victims.

