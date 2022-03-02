 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lexington businesses fail liquor compliance checks in Dawson County

liquor compliance
getty

Alcohol inspections held in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — During the evening hours of Friday, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.

This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 15 businesses were checked. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a 13% non-compliance rate. One business failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses which failed the inspections were:

- Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery, Lexington. Did not check ID, sold to a minor.

- Mac’s Short Stop, Lexington. Checked ID, sold to a minor.

The businesses checked included convenience stores, restaurants, a bowling alley, liquor stores and bars. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The citations will be forwarded to the Dawson County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

