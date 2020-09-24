Two KHS students recognized by National Merit Scholarship Program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Kearney High School students were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program, the school announced Wednesday.

Matthew Dahlke was named a National Merit semifinalist and Hannah Godwin was named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Dahlke was announced as one of approximately 16,000 semifinalists of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a merit scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

“Matthew is one of the most well-rounded young adults in our building,” said KHS principal Chris Loofe. “He is active as a leader in the classroom, on the course and on stage as a performer. I’m so excited for him and his future.”