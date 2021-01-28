 Skip to main content
Two Kearney police officers, woman hospitalized after Thursday house fire
Two Kearney police officers, woman hospitalized after Thursday house fire

  • Updated
1215 Fourth Ave. structure fire

This picture was taken of the front porch of the house at 1215 Fourth Ave. before firefighters arrived.

 RJ Peterson, courtesy

KEARNEY - A 70-year-old woman and two Kearney Police Department officers are being treated at a Kearney hospital following a structure fire Thursday morning.

At 10:04 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 1215 Fourth Ave. When firefighters arrived they found the front porch of the house fully engulfed in flames. While inside the house firefigthers found an adult female, a city of Kearney news release said.

The woman believed to be in her 70s was transported by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital for potential life-threatening injuries. Two Kearney Police Officers are also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The officers were the first to arrive on scene and briefly entered the structure in an attempt to locate residents, the news release said.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Breaking News