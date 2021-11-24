 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Kearney High School seniors will perform Thursday in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
0 Comments
top story

Two Kearney High School seniors will perform Thursday in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Rothermich and Daniel McCarty

Ben Rothermich, left, and Daniel McCarty will perform Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. The pair are seniors at Kearney High School.

 Rick Mitchell, Courtesy

KEARNEY – Two Kearney High School seniors will perform Thursday in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Ben Rothermich and Daniel McCarty were both selected to perform with the Great American Marching Band in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Both students performed in the All-State Band last week, and then left Saturday for New York, said Band Director Rick Mitchell.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rothermich plays the flute, and McCarty plays the trumpet.

“It’s pretty exciting. These two students have been very successful in many areas of band. For them to go and be on national TV, it’s quite a proud moment for me,” Mitchell said.

Rothermich is the son of Charles and Sandy Rothermich. Daniel is the son of Doug and Crystal McCarty.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will begin airing at 8 a.m. Thursday on NBC.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News