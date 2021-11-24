KEARNEY – Two Kearney High School seniors will perform Thursday in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Ben Rothermich and Daniel McCarty were both selected to perform with the Great American Marching Band in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Both students performed in the All-State Band last week, and then left Saturday for New York, said Band Director Rick Mitchell.

Rothermich plays the flute, and McCarty plays the trumpet.

“It’s pretty exciting. These two students have been very successful in many areas of band. For them to go and be on national TV, it’s quite a proud moment for me,” Mitchell said.

Rothermich is the son of Charles and Sandy Rothermich. Daniel is the son of Doug and Crystal McCarty.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will begin airing at 8 a.m. Thursday on NBC.