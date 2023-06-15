KEARNEY — CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine and CHI Health Clinic General Surgery are moving to new locations on the campus of CHI Health Good Samaritan.

On Monday, CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine will open at 3320 Avenue A in the Medical Building North on Good Samaritan’s campus.

On the following Monday, June 26, CHI Health Clinic General Surgery will open at its new location in Medical Building A at 3219 Central Ave., Suite 200.

Letters have been sent notifying patients of the change.

The Health Clinic will be located in a stand-alone building 200 yards north of the hospital. It has a north-facing entrance and drive-up parking in Lot M.

Internal Medicine providers Dr. Bhavish Aubeelauck and Cortney Mahony, APRN, will move from their second floor office in the hospital’s Medical Building to this location to allow for easier patient access.

Also, the additional space will be the home of a first-of-its-kind Hybrid Rural Track Residency Program. CHI Health and its academic partner, Creighton University School of Medicine, have designed the new program to train internal medicine students in Kearney rather than Omaha. This will help ease rural staffing challenges.

The clinic’s phone number will change to 308-865-2364. Business hours will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

To accommodate the move, the Internal Medicine practice will close at noon Thursday and remain closed Friday. A provider will be available during this time by calling 308-865-2364.

The CHI Health Clinic General Surgery’s new location is on the north side of the CHI Health Good Samaritan building, on the second floor. The elevators inside Door 7, adjacent to parking Lot B, will take patients to the clinic.

General surgeons Drs. Brittney Maloley-Lewis, Jeffrey Merz, Brady O’Hare, W. Thomas Sorrell and physician assistants Kendee Koster and Haley Uhrich will occupy the space vacated by Internal Medicine.

General Surgery will join gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonary, sleep medicine, physical medicine & rehabilitation, palliative care and CHI Health Heart Institute.

Business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., weekdays, and the clinic’s phone number 308-865-2551 will remain the same.

The general surgery practice will close at noon June 22 and remain closed June 23 to accommodate the move. A provider will be available during this time by dialing 308-865-2551.

Priority Care, Family Medicine and Women’s Health will remain at CHI Health Clinic-Kearney Clinic, 211 W 23rd St.