Two Kearney CBD store owners focus on consumer education

“We can’t wait for FDA approval,” Scellin said. “It gets the bogus CBD out of vape shops, convenience stores and places like that.”

Scellin and Hall take care in how they represent product uses and the benefits to customers.

“We can’t say it helps with something ...” Scellin said. “I can tell you how it helps me or someone else I know who has used it for two years.”

As he stood between a product display case and rack of tie-dyed T-shirts in his store, Hall said, “Everything is potential. I don’t make claims.”

Hall and Scellin emphasized that anyone with health issues and/or taking medicines must talk to their doctor or pharmacist before using cannabinoid products.

“We have to use some common sense,” Hall said.

The reason for caution is that little is known about cannabinoids’ current and potential benefits. “No wonder the FDA doesn’t want us to make any claims,” Hall said. “Everyone’s body chemistry is different.”

He said that when customers return to the store to tell him how CBD products helped them, “I can’t tell anybody if it’s a placebo effect or a real effect.”