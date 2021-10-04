 Skip to main content
Two Kearney attorneys apply for district court bench vacancy
Two Kearney attorneys apply for district court bench vacancy

LINCOLN — Three attorneys, including two from Kearney, have submitted applications for appointment as district judge in the Ninth Judicial District consisting of Buffalo and Hall counties.

John D. Icenogle and Patrick M. Lee, both of Kearney, and Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings

The primary office for the judgeship is Grand Island, and is due to the retirement of Judge Mark Young of Grand Island.

Icenogle is the son of retired Ninth Judicial District Court Judge John Icenogle who served 39 years on the bench.

A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Hall County Courthouse, courtroom No. 2. All applicants will be interviewed at that time.

Anyone from the public wanting to present testimony for the commission’s consideration can do so in one of two ways:

- Oral testimony can be given during the hearing. Attendance at the hearing will be staggered and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.

- Written testimony provided in advance by mailing to it the commission chair no later than October 11 at: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509, or email it to ashley.nolte@nebraska.gov.

