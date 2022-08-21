Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board

KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation.

Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.

Nickel taught school in Kearney for 35 years and served two terms on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

They join current board members Rita Weber, chair; P.J. O’Neill, vice-chair; and Melissa Scott-Pandorff, secretary; as well as Ellen Gitt, Stephen Lowe, Tim Mannlein, Carolyn Menke, Robert Rycek, Lois Thalken, Jon Watts and Marsha Wilkerson.

Each will serve a three-year term. They replace outgoing board members Jim Cudaback and Adam Marshall.