 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board

  • 0
Angel Nickel, Dick Beechner

Angel Nickel, Dick Beechner

KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation.

Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.

Nickel taught school in Kearney for 35 years and served two terms on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

They join current board members Rita Weber, chair; P.J. O’Neill, vice-chair; and Melissa Scott-Pandorff, secretary; as well as Ellen Gitt, Stephen Lowe, Tim Mannlein, Carolyn Menke, Robert Rycek, Lois Thalken, Jon Watts and Marsha Wilkerson.

Each will serve a three-year term. They replace outgoing board members Jim Cudaback and Adam Marshall.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News