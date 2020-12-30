Two jailed following armed robbery early Wednesday in south Kearney

KEARNEY - Two Grand Island residents are in jail after allegedly robbing a south Kearney gas station/convenience store Wednesday morning.

Around 1:28 am. Kearney police were called to Kwik Stop at 414 Second Ave. South to investigate an armed robbery. The clerk reported a black male threatened him with a handgun, demanding he open the cash register, a Kearney Police Department news release said.

The clerk complied with the suspect, and the suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash and the clerk's cell phone. The clerk believed the suspect departed south on Second Avenue in a Ford Explorer.

Kearney County law enforcement was notified of the incident and at around 1:49 a.m. a Minden Police Officer located a matching vehicle southbound out of Minden, the release said.

A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist with a traffic stop and two adult occupants were contacted and detained. The male’s clothing matched that of the suspect on surveillance video from the Kwik Shop, the release said.

A handgun and bag of cash was observed inside the vehicle. KPD officers arrived on scene and placed both subjects in custody. No injuries were reported.