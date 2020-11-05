Two in custody following hammer, shotgun disturbance Wednesday in Kearney

KEARNEY - Two Kearney men are in jail after a disturbance between the two with a hammer and a shotgun Wednesday in Kearney.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to East Lawn Mobile Home Estates No. 64 for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they contacted two adult males and found that they had been involved in a physical altercation with a hammer and a shotgun, said a KPD news release.
Officers learned the shotgun had been discharged two times causing damage to the neighbor’s trailer, however, no injuries were reported.
Andrew Senkel, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree assault, criminal mischief, discharge of a firearm within city limits and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Brady Hoss, 23, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor third-degree assault, discharge of a firearm in city limits, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and terroristic threats.
Both men are being held at the Buffalo County Jail.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.
