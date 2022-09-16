Two hospitalized Thursday in head-on crash near Ravenna

KEARNEY — A woman was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday evening following a two-vehicle head-on crash south of Ravenna.

Around 5:40 p.m. members of the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department were called to the crash near 310th Road on Ravenna Road, about three miles south of Ravenna.

The collision sent one car into the east ditch. The second car remained on the paved road.

Bob Anderson, captain of the the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved Alice Baker and Pamela Schutt. Details of the crash and how it happened wasn’t immediately available.

Baker was cited in the crash and released, Anderson said.

A portion of Ravenna Road was closed while the cars were being removed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.