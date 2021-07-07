Two Franklin County wind turbines will power 2,000 homes annually

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County Highway Superintendent Michael Ingram said crews were finishing up road construction to the project and components for the wind turbines were set to be delivered.

“They have been doing concrete work for the transmission line which will carry the energy from the substation in Webster to another substation in Franklin County, where it will join the NPPD line. As far as work in Franklin County, they are still working on road work,” Ingram said.

Ingram estimated there have been 150 people currently working on the project including local residents. Campsites and motels in Franklin and Red Cloud have been at full occupancy now the project is in full swing, Ingram said.

Tax benefits from the Little Blue Wind Project for both counties will be $45 million over 30 years. Revenue for Franklin County from the Little Blue Project will be $211,000 per year, and $6.3 million in total tax payments over 30 years.

The project also would provide an estimated $60 million in total landowner payments for both counties. The project will create more than 200 jobs during the construction of the wind turbines, as well as the creation of five full-time operation jobs.