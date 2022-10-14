 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Two dogs rescued during Gibbon apartment fire Thursday

  • 0
Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department
GIBBON VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, COURTESY

GIBBON — A dog was resuscitated after being rescued from an apartment complex fire Thursday in Gibbon.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the apartment complex on the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When Fire Chief Rick Brown arrived on the scene, smoke was coming out of the eaves on the south side of the building and a ground-level apartment.

There are five apartments in the building, and the residents were able to escape the residenc, or were not home at the time. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the building.

“The one we pulled out, and the girls took to the unit. I would have said he had zero chance of living, but they gave him oxygen and got him back,” Brown said.

A second dog also received care at the scene, and their owner took the dogs to the veterinarian for further care. No one was injured during the fire. 

People are also reading…

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. Firefighters stayed on the scene to check for hot spots.

Brown estimated about $50,000 in damage to the building. About 13 people who lived in the complex have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Brown believed the cause of the fire was electrical.

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This storm simulator helps rescue services train for the real thing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News