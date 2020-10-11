Two dogs die in Kearney apartment fire Saturday

KEARNEY — Two dogs died in an apartment fire Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 723 W. 25th St. No. 7 for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the apartment.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found a Pit Bull mix dog inside a kennel, according to KVFD captain Jon Schroeder. The two tenants weren't home at the time.

The dog was taken into a CHI Health Good Samaritan ambulance where paramedics and a Kearney Police Department officer revived the dog. The dog was then taken to a Kearney veterinarian for treatment.

It's unclear what the dog's condition was Sunday.

After smoke was cleared from the apartment, firefighters did a secondary search and found two other dogs dead inside their kennel, Schroeder said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigation revealed the fire started in the kitchen. The left rear burner on the stove had been left on and contents next to the stove caught fire.

The fire went up the wall behind the stove, but because of a lack of oxygen, the fire extinguished itself.

"It sustained a lot of heat and smoke damage," Schroeder said of the apartment.