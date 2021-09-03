Two die of COVID-19 in Two Rivers area: 292 new cases reported

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 risk dial issued weekly by Two Rivers Public Health Department is pushing higher into the “elevated” category as the virus continues to spread.

Two Rivers reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 25-31. Half were among people age 40 and younger.

That figure is nearly 20% higher than the 255 cases reported Aug. 18-24, and nearly 300% higher than the 95 cases reported the week of Aug. 6-13.

On Wednesday, two people in the Two Rivers area died of COVID-19, becoming the 123rd and 124th people to die since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. They were in their 40s and 50s, respectively.

During the past month, numbers of people newly diagnosed with COVID have doubled in Buffalo County and tripled in Dawson County.

Also, COVID-related hospitalizations now account for 17% of medical/surgical bed occupancy. At least seven patients are on ventilators in the seven Two Rivers counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Two Rivers reported a growing number of cases among close contacts and unvaccinated people, but less testing available across the district has created additional barriers and delays in ensuring universal testing.