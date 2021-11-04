 Skip to main content
Two country dances in Miller this month
Two country dances in Miller this month

MILLER — Two country dances are set this month at the Miller Community Hall. They are 7-10 p.m. Saturdays.

Lead Me Home will play Nov. 13, followed by Classic Country on Nov. 20. No dances are scheduled for this Saturday or Nov. 27, which is Thanksgiving weekend.

Admission is $5 for anyone beyond high school. Children and teens enter for free.

No snacks will be provided. Attendees can bring their own, but due to COVID-19 precautions, no sharing will be permitted.

For more information, call 308-325-2909.

