Two Buffalo County schools close due to staff illness

Area schools have closed part of this week due to a high number of staff members out sick.
Gibbon Public Schools and Shelton Public School both took two days off in the past week in order to give staff members a chance to recover from illness.
With 15 staff members sick, Gibbon chose to postpone their staff development day Friday and to close Monday. The school district hoped that a four-day weekend would give faculty a chance to rest and recover.
“Once the numbers came to a point that we couldn’t cover, we are really in dire straits there,” said Gibbon Superintendent Vern Fisher. “This isn’t just COVID. It’s head cold, flu. We were unable to cover all the classes.”
Shelton Public School posted on its Facebook page Monday that the school was experiencing a high rate of staff illness and were unable to provide coverage for everyone. The school closed Tuesday and today “to give staff a chance to recuperate and return to work.” The school planned to open Thursday and return to school activities as scheduled.
During the weekend, Gibbon’s school building underwent a deep cleaning. School was back in session Tuesday, and many staff members returned to school healthier after the break, Fisher reported. There is not a mask mandate at the school, but students do use hand sanitizer when entering the building. The school is also following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in terms of exposure to COVID.
“If you have been exposed or coming back from an infection, you will see some kids wearing a mask because of what CDC is saying,” Fisher said.
A shortage of substitute teachers also has been a problem throughout the pandemic, and it was another one of the reasons the school chose to close.
“Our family has been wonderful about covering classes. That takes time from planning time. That is additional time before and after school on top of everything else. We were concerned about fatigue in our staff,” Fisher said.
Gibbon has a review panel made up of Fisher, the school nurse, Board of Education president and vice president that examines the illness numbers over a five-day window.
“I’m giving them updates when there is an anomaly in the numbers. Today we saw a lot of illness within the student ranks. We do have some concerns with positive tests among staff,” Fisher said.
Fisher stated that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the school to have to close again for illness, but their goal is to keep kids in school.
“The quickness of the most recent variant and how contagious it is, we are just going to look at numbers each day and hope we have enough folks to provide quality education,” Fisher said.