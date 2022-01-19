Two Buffalo County schools close due to staff illness

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you have been exposed or coming back from an infection, you will see some kids wearing a mask because of what CDC is saying,” Fisher said.

A shortage of substitute teachers also has been a problem throughout the pandemic, and it was another one of the reasons the school chose to close.

“Our family has been wonderful about covering classes. That takes time from planning time. That is additional time before and after school on top of everything else. We were concerned about fatigue in our staff,” Fisher said.

Gibbon has a review panel made up of Fisher, the school nurse, Board of Education president and vice president that examines the illness numbers over a five-day window.

“I’m giving them updates when there is an anomaly in the numbers. Today we saw a lot of illness within the student ranks. We do have some concerns with positive tests among staff,” Fisher said.

Fisher stated that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the school to have to close again for illness, but their goal is to keep kids in school.