Twin Dragons Martial Arts program brings good things to Holdrege

HOLDREGE — A sense of calm and focus settled across Dani Holcomb’s face.

She quickly began a whirlwind of moves with a chain whip. The green flag on the end of the chain was a blur as she spun it through the air and around her body. The 11-year-old’s focus and precision has earned her multiple medals from martial arts competitions across the country, along with many of her peers at Twin Dragons Martial Arts of Nebraska in Holdrege.

Eric Wylie started the program about five years ago when he and his family moved to Holdrege from Kentucky. Wylie has practiced martial arts since he was 8 and has been coaching for nearly 20 years.

He worked as a corporate chef in Kentucky, but when he moved to Nebraska he hoped to make a change.

“(Martial arts) has always been my hobby, but I wanted to make my hobby my income and it’s been doing great,” Wylie said.

Wylie has belts in Judo, Aikido and Shaolin, but when he saw a friend practicing a different style of Chinese martial arts he knew he had to try it.

“It seemed to be more me,” he said.

Wylie brought these forms of martial arts, known as Xing Yi Quan and Chin Na, to his school. He describes them as an internal martial art with very fluid movements.

He teaches about 40 students from aged 4 to 43. There are currently 12 students, ranging in age from 6 to 43, on the tournament team who travel around the U.S. to compete.

“I run it like (a) collegiate (team). ... You have to show up for class. You are that 1% of class. You have to earn it,” Wylie said about the tournament team.

In the past year, they have traveled to Kansas City, Phoenix, Orlando, Omaha and Lincoln, bringing home an array of medals and trophies.

Reagan Albers, 9, of Holdrege has been practicing martial arts at Twin Dragons for about a year after another family invited her to take part in it.

“They do a lot of self-defense stuff, and she is really interested in that,” said Melissa Albers, Reagan’s mom.

Reagan has brought home hardware from several tournaments, and Melissa has noticed her daughter has more gratitude and discipline since taking part in martial arts. Students are encouraged to do community service with Twin Dragons, and they are given assignments to complete outside of class that encourages them to be responsible.

Although martial arts is taken seriously at Twin Dragons, they also focus on having fun. Wylie teaches a light saber class with high-tech light sabers, and he started an after-school and summer camp programs for kids. He saw the need in the community and wanted to help fill it.

“It was something that kind of came to me because kids don’t have anything to do in the summer so let’s have something to do,” he explained. “Nothing is more awesome than martial arts. It kept me out of a lot of trouble. If you don’t give kids something to do, they will find it and not something you want them to find.”

Martial arts has been a family affair for Wylie since his children were young. His three daughters competed in tournaments, and he named the studio after his twin daughters, Jennica and Eliscia, 22. Although they live in Grand Island, they continue to coach at Twin Dragons whenever possible. His wife, Charista, and youngest daughter, Bethann, 16, help with the school, and Beth Ann works as a camp counselor in the summer.

The familial atmosphere has gone beyond the Wylie family. There are father and children pairs who take classes, and the students have become like a large family, Wylie said.

“The kids show up early, just to hang out. Like class starts at 6:45. They are here anywhere from 6:15 to 6:30 just to be together. It’s awesome,” he added.

He hopes to be able to add more students and more schools in the future to help anyone, no matter their age or background.

“If you can’t be a part of the solution, try to help. Don’t hinder,” he said. “The things we’ve been able to do with kids, it’s awesome. We’ve had several kids come in and turn the whole life around.”