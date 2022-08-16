 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Dragons Martial Arts brings home gold from national competition

KEARNEY — Twin Dragons Martial Arts of Holdrege recently competed at the State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa.

The school brought home nine gold medals and one silver medal from the Olympic-style event that features competition from State Games medal winners from across the U.S. Twin Dragons members competed in the Martial Arts-Open Division category.

The event is held every two years, and the 2024 Games will be held in San Diego.

Results for Twin Dragons students are:

Weapons Forms

Gold — Dani Holcomb, Ryan Weaver, Riley Weaver

Open Hand Forms

Gold — Dani Holcomb, Ryan Weaver, Riley Weaver

Team Forms

Gold — Dani Holcomb, Ryan Weaver

Sparring

Gold — Ryan Weaver

Silver — Riley Weaver 

