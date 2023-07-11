KEARNEY — Viewers from Kearney see Tyrus Murdoch on daily TV as a Fox News contributor, but on Thursday night they'll see him live on the stage of Kearney's World Theatre.

The Kearney show is a sellout for the circa 1927 theater in downtown Kearney and will be filled with fans of the former offensive lineman of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers football team.

The World bills Murdoch’s appearance as an opportunity for the audience to spend an intimate evening “listening to him discuss current events with his “no-nonsense” approach to life in his very own heartfelt and comical way.”

George “Tyrus” Murdoch graduated in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from UNK.

He joined Fox News in 2016 and regularly contributes to the “Gutfeld!” late night program.

He also contributes to a variety of other Fox News programs, including “Outnumbered,” “Fox & Friends,” “The Five” and “The Daily Briefing.”

In 2006 Tyrus made his pro-wrestling debut with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

He wrestled in WWE until his departure in 2014. From 2014 to 2017, Murdoch wrestled in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling under the ring name of Tyrus. In 2021, he joined the NWA, where he won the NWA World Television Championship and later the promotion's primary title — the World Heavyweight Championship.

His 2022 autobiography “Just Tyrus: A Memoir” was a New York Times bestseller.

During Murdoch’s playing time at UNK, the Lopers’ offensive line averaged well over 300 pounds per player.

Murdoch is hosting a private meet-and-greet reception Wednesday, where he will also be available for media interviews and will be presented the keys to the city.