TUSK concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has postponed the TUSK concert scheduled for Thursday due to possible COVID exposure.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Also, the band’s performances last weekend were affected by Colorado wildfires.
A new concert date will be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Visit merrymancenter.org for additional information.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.