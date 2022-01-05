 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUSK concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed
TUSK concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed

Tusk

Note for note — with an occasional personal flair — Tusk plays the music of Fleetwood Mac, focusing on the years when Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined the band. “They brought a little more pop sensibility to the band,” said Kim Williams, a member of Tusk. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $30.

 Tusk, courtesy

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has postponed the TUSK concert scheduled for Thursday due to possible COVID exposure.

Also, the band’s performances last weekend were affected by Colorado wildfires.

A new concert date will be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Visit merrymancenter.org for additional information.

