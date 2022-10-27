Turner Technology plans open house for new Holdrege location

HOLDREGE — The public is invited to help Turner Technology celebrate its new downtown Holdrege location and the business’s 30th anniversary at an open house from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner Technology moved from its former home inside of AgWest Commodities in September to Brewster Place, 414 East Ave. The open house will include food, drinks, entertainment and door prizes. The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the occasion with an official ribbon cutting from 4-5 p.m.

Owner Gary Bren said the downtown location will give the company better visibility as it plans to increase its presence and grow the company’s operations in central Nebraska.

“There’s more opportunity to grow here than in Omaha,” Bren said. “I love the business climate in central Nebraska.”

Turner Technology started in 1992 in Omaha and expanded to Holdrege in 2010. The company provides managed IT services, software development, networking, VoIP services, security and consulting. It serves small- to medium-sized businesses and has extensive experience with manufacturing and distribution, insurance and financial services, medical offices and nonprofit organizations.

Turner Technology helps connect the dots between people and technology by taking the time to understand each business they serve and the challenges they face. They help customers find a solution that improves their processes and performance to increase productivity and profitability.

In central Nebraska, Turner Technology serves clients within about a 100-mile radius of Holdrege, including McCook, Hastings, North Platte and northern Kansas. Turner Technology employs seven people in the Holdrege office and plans to nearly double its local staff in the next year.

The company takes pride in having big-city skills and small-town values, which matches with its decision to have a greater presence in downtown Holdrege.

Turner Technology remodeled the front third of the Brewster Place building. It will occupy space on the first floor and second floor. An apartment on the third floor has been converted for use for out-of-town Turner Technology employees. The new location includes a modern conference room with audio and video equipment that seats up to 18 people. The Community Room will be available at no charge for members of the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and Phelps County Development Corporation investors.

For more information about Turner Technology, visit the website at www.theturnerway.com, call 308-995-2071 or email hello@theturnerway.com.