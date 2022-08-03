Tumbleweeds inspiration for new art coming to Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — Les Bruning spent his childhood in western Nebraska, in a place where tumbleweeds often blew through town.

“I grew up in Harrison, way out in the panhandle,” he said from his studio in Omaha. “I also loved to chase these dust devils which are like little tornadoes. There were always tumbleweeds blowing everywhere. They’d be in the fence lines and blowing through town. I guess people don’t like them so they call them Russian thistles.”

When Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney, reached out to Bruning about creating a piece of art for the lobby of the center, the artist recalled his fascination with elements of his boyhood home in western Nebraska.

“The idea of the tumbleweed really hit me,” he said. “First, they happen all over the Great Plains, and secondly, I like the idea of movement, sense of movement and potential movement. And that’s what you always have with tumbleweeds. They just kept going.”

After settling on the subject matter, something happened that drove home the point.

“It was funny because right after I got this idea, I went to my studio and there was this tumbleweed stuck right in the steps outside,” Bruning laughed. “Alright, the Gods are talking to me.”

While still in its preliminary phase, Bruning calls the piece of art “Tumbleweed Symphony.” He plans to work on the piece through October and November and expects to install it in the lobby of the Merryman Performing Arts Center during spring 2023.

The Merryman received an $11,000 grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance as part of its annual Artistic Innovations grant program. The alliance recently awarded 19 grants totaling $255,418. These awards grant up to $15,000 for the creation of artworks and creative projects by artists and nonprofit organizations across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Support for this program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional major funding will be from Scott D. and Rochelle Morris, who have supported the Merryman from its initial renovation. The theater is name after the Scott D. Morris family.

Christensen hopes to include students from Kearney schools to witness the process of creating the work.

“As part of the whole project, Les will fabricate the mobile at his studio which is in the Hot Shops in Omaha,” she said. “He’s one of the founders of the Hot Shops. We hope to have Kearney High students travel to his studio and be there at the time he’s fabricating so they can get to see some of the process.”

Christensen sees “Tumbleweed Symphony” as a signature piece of art for the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

“This is going to be a permanent sculpture in the lobby that captures the spirit of central Nebraska,” she noted. “Artwork of this caliber primes us to enter a space where we will see performances of extraordinary quality. It sets the stage for people to have an all encompassing arts experience at the Merryman.”

Bruning also found inspiration for “Tumbleweed Symphony” from an artist in the Hot Shops Art Center, an artist collective located in Omaha the specializes in creating art of molten glass, metal, ceramics and iron.

“There’s a guy here in the Hot Shops that uses Pyrex glass to make things,” he said. “This type of glass is the kind where it comes in sticks of various diameters. You can melt it together and slump it and then put it in the kiln to cure it. It’s a different process from blown glass.”

Bruning plans to use elements of that technique for “Tumbleweed Symphony,” along with bronze, to make a glass tumbleweed.

“This will be suspended from the ceiling,” he said. “There will be a kind of spiral of light duty bronze. It is an ambitious idea because I’ve made a lot of mobiles over the years, but I’ve never tried glass like this before. The idea came together pretty quickly. I’m anxious to build the piece. I like to do things that I’ve never done before. To me, that’s not a threat, it’s an inspiration.”

For the artist, the challenge of figuring out how to accomplish his goals makes the project even more compelling.