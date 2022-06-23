Tuition freeze: UNK looks to freeze student tuition, give staff, faculty raises

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska plans to freeze tuition for all students as part of the 2022-23 operating budget.

The proposed budget will be brought before the Board of Regents at their meeting today. It will complete the three-year, system-wide plan to manage the fiscal challenges created by the pandemic while positioning the university for long-term success, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“As any Nebraska family or business knows, every dollar matters. Families are facing hard decisions these days, and we want them to know that we are doing everything possible to make sure a University of Nebraska education remains in reach for every student,” said NU President Ted Carter in the release.

Along with a tuition freeze, the university also will be investing in the expansion of the Nebraska Promise commitment, said UNK’s Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling. The program allows qualifying Nebraska students whose family income is $65,000 or less to attend the university tuition-free.

Staff and faculty also will benefit if the budget is approved.

“In recent history, faculty and staff did not have raises. This year we are able to give our staff and faculty some increases in their compensation,” Bartling said.

In order to make the budget a reality, the NU system has made $48 million in cuts since 2020 to shift resource allocations equitably across the campus and various funding needs, Bartling added. Some of those cuts included the elimination of 15 positions and eliminating several unfilled positions.

“What that is telling us is that we are looking at every single dollar within our personnel investments and in our expenditures that we are needing to invest in our facilities, programming and ongoing expenses surrounding health insurance, utilities and things like that,” she explained. “It’s a difficult time to balance budgets with the demands on our resources surrounding wages and increased cost of doing business, but we have made some difficult decisions surrounding elimination of positions in order to make sure that tuition remains affordable for students and their families.”

The proposed budget does include modest fee increases in order to invest more resources into mental health services across the campuses.

The Board of Regents also will receive a report on room and board rates at today’s meeting. At UNK, the reported rates reflect a 3% annual increase for students selecting the Loper meal plan residing in double occupancy, basic room. Room and board will range from $10,146 to $10,813 for 2022-23.

Recent enrollment data for 2021-22 showed an increase in undergraduate students at UNK. Bartling credits that to aggressive recruiting, marketing and promotion for UNK’s quality and affordability.

“Quality is the most important consideration for our students. When you combine quality with affordability, that is a value, and that is what unk is known for, that value,” said Bartling. “Students and families are eager to make an investment in the collegiate experience, and they understand the value of a University of Nebraska degree over time.”