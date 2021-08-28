'Tug of War:' Myriad of digestive problems plagues Kearney woman

Callahan’s significant other, Michael Aguilar, rushed her to the Kearney Regional Medical Center, where a CT scan showed she had a perforation in her stomach. The surgeon had to find the perforation and repair it.

By July 2020, she had healed sufficiently to take her two daughters, Addison and Mackenzie, 8, to Cocoa Beach, Florida, but in November, still in pain and not feeling good, she underwent an endoscopy. It revealed another ulcer.

Bleeding ulcers

In March 2021, she was hospitalized for a bleeding ulcer. Her doctor, Dr. Timothy Mason, discovered more ulcers, but fearing another perforation, he hesitated to recommend surgery. “They didn’t know if I had been sewn too tight or the ulcer was getting bigger,” she said. “Everything started trickling down from there.”

Mason considered inserting a feeding tube but he wanted to try other options first, including a liquid diet and soft foods. Callahan tried those, but she kept losing weight.

“COVID was happening, and that was scary enough. I had to be careful. I stayed home a lot,” she said. Her mother, Donna Johnson, and her father, Rock Pettit, came over often to assist.