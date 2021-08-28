'Tug of War:' Myriad of digestive problems plagues Kearney woman

KEARNEY — Shawna Pettit Callahan can’t get well. For two years, she has battled ulcers, pancreatitis, severe digestive issues and surgeries.
On July 13, she had a feeding tube inserted. Her mysterious health woes, plus sudden loss of housing, her significant other’s health issues and the death of her dog have sent her life into a tailspin.
On Sept. 12, friends will hold a fundraiser 1-8 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St. It will include a 5K walk, silent auction, dinner, a cornhole tournament and a bake sale.
“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” she said.
Two years of trouble
Callahan’s troubles began in summer 2019, when she couldn’t keep food down. Doctors diagnosed ulcers and prescribed medication to ease the acidity in her stomach.
“But the ulcer kept getting larger,” she said. On Dec. 26, 2019, surgeons removed one-third of her stomach and rearranged her small intestine. They also performed a procedure that burns the nerves that produce acid in her stomach.
“They said it would take years for my stomach to learn how to start digesting food again,” she said.
In May 2020, as she was still healing from the surgery, Callahan felt a pop as she lifted a heavy object. “I had excruciating pain. That night as I sat down on the couch to watch a movie, I lost consciousness. I hit the ground,” she said. Her oldest daughter Addison, 11, “freaked out.”
Callahan’s significant other, Michael Aguilar, rushed her to the Kearney Regional Medical Center, where a CT scan showed she had a perforation in her stomach. The surgeon had to find the perforation and repair it.
By July 2020, she had healed sufficiently to take her two daughters, Addison and Mackenzie, 8, to Cocoa Beach, Florida, but in November, still in pain and not feeling good, she underwent an endoscopy. It revealed another ulcer.
Bleeding ulcers
In March 2021, she was hospitalized for a bleeding ulcer. Her doctor, Dr. Timothy Mason, discovered more ulcers, but fearing another perforation, he hesitated to recommend surgery. “They didn’t know if I had been sewn too tight or the ulcer was getting bigger,” she said. “Everything started trickling down from there.”
Mason considered inserting a feeding tube but he wanted to try other options first, including a liquid diet and soft foods. Callahan tried those, but she kept losing weight.
“COVID was happening, and that was scary enough. I had to be careful. I stayed home a lot,” she said. Her mother, Donna Johnson, and her father, Rock Pettit, came over often to assist.
Mason, meanwhile, referred her to Dr. Anita Sivaraman, a gastroenterologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, but prior to her Jan. 27 appointment there, Callahan was hospitalized with pancreatitis. She said doctors suspected that alcohol could have contributed, “but I’m not a drinker. I haven’t had a drink in a long time due to my digestive problems,” she said. “Doctors finally said that sometimes it just happens, and they don’t know why.”
More ulcers
On Jan. 27, Sivaraman, ordered more tests and diagnosed ulcers.
In March 2021, Callahan’s ulcer began bleeding.
In May 2021, she had a procedure at CHI Health Good Samaritan to clear a bowel blockage. In April and July, pancreatitis returned. In July, it resulted in five days in the hospital.
“Since all this started, I’ve been losing weight, but I looked like I was six months pregnant with a distended stomach. It was scary,” she said.
She was due to return to Omaha, but on July 9, she ended up in the emergency room at Good Sam because she couldn’t control her pain and vomiting. She was told if she lost more weight, she would need a feeding tube. At that time, she weighed 126 pounds, and during the next three days, she lost 10 pounds and continued to experience uncontrolled vomiting and extreme pain.
“On July 12 my Omaha doctor called back and told us to get there first thing in the morning so they could insert a feeding tube,” she said.
On July 13, Aguilar took her to Omaha. A feeding tube was inserted, but doctors also found a hard mass of food stuck in her stomach, and it wasn’t going anywhere.
Doctors prescribed a formula that would provide nutrition through the feeding tube, but when the first shipment of formula arrived, it was spoiled. She used it for 10 days anyway because she needed nutrition to live.
A doctor prescribed a different formula, but finding a physician to sign off on it was difficult. Finally, after getting the needed signature, she started taking it.
“Finally, it’s giving me more good days than bad,” she said early this week.
‘A tug of war’
Her problems continue. A few weeks ago, she began suffering excruciating pain in her ribs. Constant vomiting returned, but tests proved futile.
“I feel like someone is playing tug of war inside me,” she said.
Her feeding tube also is giving her problems. Last Friday, she weighed 118 pounds. After a day of constant vomiting, she lost 5 pounds. “I was so weak. I got lightheaded. My equilibrium is off,” she said.
By Monday, she had regained those 5 pounds. Her formula goes directly from her J-tube into her small intestine, and doctors cannot explain the constant vomiting. Dr. Sivaraman will do more tests in September.
Pettit looked into taking his daughter to the Mayo Clinic, but the retainer fee is $5,000, and $2,500-per-day hospital costs, it is unaffordable. Callahan has limited insurance, and that is beyond her reach.
For now, doctors are aiming to get her stomach and ulcers to heal, but with continuing blockages in her intestines, “the doctor wonders if my stomach has just been stretched too long,” she said.
Problems pile up
Meanwhile, the house she and Aguilar were renting was sold, and they had just two weeks to find a new place to live. They will move this weekend, but Callahan is too weak to help, and Aguilar recently had surgery on his shoulder and can’t lift more than 3 pounds with his left arm. “It will be hard for all of us to pack up,” she said.
Every trip to Omaha requires money for gas, food and hotels. “Mike is missing work, and he has no more vacation days, but his employer has been great,” she said.
Callahan’s 15-year-old dog died recently (“he was family”) and Aguilar’s great-grandmother, 96, passed away too. “Our whole world is falling apart,” she said.
‘We got lucky’
When friends suggested doing a fundraiser, Callahan hesitated. Her mother had experienced little success with an online fundraising site. But when Pettit went to lunch with a friend and began chronicling Callahan’s health woes, a woman at a nearby table came over. “I couldn’t help overhearing you,” she said. “I want to help.”
The fundraiser will be Sept. 12 at The Eagles Club. “We got lucky,” Callahan said. “I guess he was in the right place at the right time.”
Teresa Adam, the volunteer manager at the Eagles Club, said the Eagles were happy to help. “We are all about people helping people,” she said. Many local businesses have contributed silent auction items, including baskets, tickets to the Tri-City Storm and Husker games.
“The community has been awesome,” Adam said. “We are happy to provide resources and help make it a successful event.”
A lifelong Kearney resident, Callahan is the sales manager at Meraki Staffing at 1800 Second Ave., but she is unable to drive due to her health issues, so her mother or father provides transportation. She often works from home.
“My bosses Scott Johnson and Todd Schirmer have been so understanding and generous during this difficult time,” she said.
While her feeding tube is keeping her alive, “it’s difficult for me to even sniff food or watch people eat,” Callahan said. Aguilar and her daughters don’t eat in front of her because “they don’t want to make Mommy feel bad. But my 11-year-old daughter has learned to help with my formula. She wants to be an orthopedic surgeon. Mommy is her guinea pig,” she said.
Callahan knows that surgery is her last resort. While a cure is not guaranteed, she is determined to get well. “I have a good heart and a fighting chance,” she said.