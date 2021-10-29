 Skip to main content
Trump favorite Herbster speaking to Buffalo County GOP Monday night
Trump favorite Herbster speaking to Buffalo County GOP Monday night

Charles Herbster

Supporters wait for Charles Herbster to formally declare his run for governorship in the 2022 election at the Heartland Country Barn in Fremont on Monday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

KEARNEY — The featured speaker for Monday night’s meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Charles Herbster, who earlier this week won Donald Trump’s endorsement in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The GOP meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Niobrara Room at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

The public is invited.

For more information contact Trenton Snow at 308-293-1085.

