Trump favorite Herbster speaking to Buffalo County GOP Monday night

KEARNEY — The featured speaker for Monday night’s meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Charles Herbster, who earlier this week won Donald Trump’s endorsement in the state’s gubernatorial race.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The GOP meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Niobrara Room at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
The public is invited.
For more information contact Trenton Snow at 308-293-1085.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.