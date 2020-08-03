KEARNEY — If you can run an iPhone, you can run Tru-D.
That’s what Charles Wolfe, environmental services manager at CHI Health Good Samaritan, says about Tru-D, the new disinfecting robot that arrived two weeks ago to go above and beyond during COVID-19.
Tru-D stands about 5 feet tall. It has light tubes that emit UVC light energy and disinfect anything those lights touch — remotely, of course.
Tru-D is wheeled into the center of patient rooms, ICU rooms and operating rooms — anywhere it’s needed — and placed roughly 30 feet away from the walls. “We open drawers, open cabinets, open bathroom drawers and tray tables, anything that we want disinfected,” Wolfe said.
The staff leaves the room, turns on Tru-D with a remote and lets it go to work. The average room takes about 40 minutes to disinfect.
“Once you have it set up, the iPad will tell you which sensor is not being as efficient as it might be,” he said. If staff want to reposition the machine, they must shut it off before entering the room to avoid the harmful UVC rays. They move it a bit, leave and turn it back on.
A single Tru-D unit costs about $108,000, but the state of Nebraska loaned one to Good Sam and four other CHI Health hospitals, including St. Francis in Grand Island. “We’re hoping it will remain with us,” Wolfe said. “We’d love to have two more.”
Right now Tru-D disinfects about six rooms a day. So far, 15 members of Wolfe’s 44-member Environmental Services staff are trained to use it. Among others, they include Yvonne Davan, the environmental services day shift supervisor, and John Wolf, Emily Harrison, Connie Russell and Jonah Eaglefeather.
“They jumped in as soon as the technology was available,” Wolfe said. “They asked to be trained. They use this equipment more than anybody else, and they took the initiative to utilize the technology to improve the outcome of patients.”
He added, “I’d never had any training in this kind of technology, but this is as simple as using an iPad.”
The staff uses Tru-D in all isolation rooms after every patient discharge, regardless of whether that patient has COVID-19. “This technology doesn’t replace what my staff does,” Wolfe said. “My staff works very very hard to make sure rooms are infection-free, but Tru-D is just an extra-added level of disinfection.”
It has done up to 13 rooms in one day, but “we are working on making her work every hour of the day. This makes sure we can get rooms thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the next patient comes in,” he said.
“Tru-D’s work is done on top of what my staff normally does. It’s like icing on the cake,” he said. In other words, an extra measure of reassurance during COVID-19.