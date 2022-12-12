Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN — As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents.

Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the state received different types of winter precipitation, which created difficult driving conditions in many parts of Nebraska.

“This is just the beginning of winter weather for the season, so it’s important to be prepared,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a release. “It’s critically important during adverse driving conditions to move over and make room for first responders who are working roadside.”

While responding to a crash on Thursday near Sutherland on I-80, a Nebraska Department of Transportation worker was struck by a vehicle. The NDOT teammate was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The people on the roads responding to crashes are always at a higher risk of being struck or in a secondary crash. We urge motorists to use extra caution, put the phones down, reduce your speed and move over, especially during winter-driving conditions,” said John Selmer, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Pay attention to the conditions and check the 511 app before you go or have a passenger check for closures and driving conditions.”

“There are many instances every year of first responders across Nebraska being injured by other vehicles or experiencing near-misses while working during winter weather,” Bolduc said. “As the winter months arrive, we urge all Nebraskans to get into the winter driving mindset now. Slow down, drive to the conditions and move over for those working on the road.”