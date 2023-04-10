LEXINGTON — Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Maryland man after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

Antoine Geter, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations, according to authorities. Geter was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. Monday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed an eastbound Chrysler Pacifica speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Geter allegedly fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Chrysler exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange, turned around and began fleeing westbound on I-80. The van maintained speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit. Near the Gothenburg interchange, a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy successfully deployed a spike strip to slow the vehicle. The van then came to a stop in the driving lane of I-80 at mile marker 214. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers located 85 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of marijuana products and a small amount of psilocybin mushroom products in the van.