Trius Federal Credit Union endows scholarship for UNK students

KEARNEY — Trius Federal Credit Union has announced a $30,000 gift to the University of Nebraska Foundation to establish a permanently endowed scholarship fund to support students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Trius Federal Credit Union for establishing a scholarship that will help make education possible for generations of UNK students,” said Kristen Majocha, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of communication. “Trius is an important part of central Nebraska and has made a special investment that will impact the lives of many students.”

The Trius Federal Credit Union Scholarship Fund will allow the UNK Office of Financial Aid to confer one or more annual scholarship awards to currently enrolled undergraduate students who are members, or the dependents of members, of the Trius Federal Credit Union. Students may be studying any major.

If no students meet those criteria, the university will then award the scholarships to students who are studying within the business department of the UNK College of Business and Technology.

“Trius is committed to helping students pursue higher education, and this scholarship will allow us to do just that,” said Dee Schriner, CEO and president of Trius Federal Credit Union. “Our credit union was originally charted on the Kearney State campus back in 1967, which makes this partnership even more meaningful.”

Trius Federal Credit Union has a long history involving UNK that goes back 55 years. The not-for-profit credit union was founded by Charlie Pickens on the UNK campus when it was called Kearney State College.

Trius offers financial memberships to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Kearney or Phelps counties in Nebraska.