Triplet bull calves among 11 sets of twins delivered at Minden's Homestead Farms

MINDEN — Jim and Andrew Jensen hit the trifecta this calving season. Literally.

On Feb. 27, the Jensens’ cows had just started calving. Andrew was making his rounds at Homestead Farms in Minden, which he owns with his dad, Jim, when he came across a set of twin calves that hadn’t survived.

The loss struck Andrew hard, and it continued to be on his mind as he began tagging other calves and checking on the heifers. Andrew returned home at about 10 a.m. when he saw a heifer, tag number 33, with a fresh baby.

“Heifers, you usually watch them closer because they have more of a tendency to get more wound up like, ‘What is this that just came out of me?’ Or they may just look at it and not lick it off.

"When they lick it off, that stimulates the calf to get it up. She was cleaning him off. She was doing everything she was supposed to do. It was like, ‘Thank you. Thanks, Lord,’” Andrew said about the birth.

Since the cow and calf seemed to be in good shape, Andrew went inside to have a cup of coffee. Only five minutes had gone by, when Andrew returned to the heifer, which now had two babies.