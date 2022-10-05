Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney.

Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.

In exchange for their pleas, the Buffalo County Attorney's Office dismissed three charges of felony possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and distribution of marijuana while in the possession of a firearm.

Zach Walker, 20, of Shelton was also convicted of two counts of felony attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the murder. In exchange for his no contest plea, three similar counts were dismissed along with charges of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of marijuana more than one pound, all felonies. He will be sentenced in November.

Details on his involvement in the murder case are sealed.

Morris, Chamberlin and Walker will all be sentenced in November.

At about 8:38 p.m. on January 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.

Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Sam’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Shinpaugh died from his injuries.

Morris and Chamberlin were wanted for questioning in connection to the murder, and they were arrested 10 days later in Grand Island. Records detailing their involvement in the case are sealed.

Also charged in Buffalo County in connection to the murder are:

— Romeo Chambers, 25, of Hastings is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, all felonies.

— Joseph Garcia (Jared Shinpaugh's brother), 30, of Lexington, is charged with attempted felony robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

— Chenoa Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is charged with attempted felony robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

Anyone with information about Chambers' whereabouts is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See It, Send It app.