Triangle J Ranch’s annual bull sale, a 31-year tradition

“I loved ‘helping.’ At least I thought I was helping Grandma cook and serve meals and Grandpa stock shelves and coolers. They retired when I started high school,” Line said

She also enjoyed helping her grandmother Mary Eckhout prepare Sunday meals for their extended family after church in Amherst. “Grandma Hoos taught me how to make her cinnamon rolls, but I need a lesson from Dixie on how to make cream pies,” Line said.

When the sale began in 1990, meals were served in Darby’s parents’ garage, which sat about 25 yards from the modern sale barn. In 1995, they moved meal preparation to the auction barn and served from one corner of the barn. When they added a kitchen and a bathroom, they also added a separate room where food is now served.

Since 2015, the Line family has held a heifer sale the first Saturday in November. Line cooks for that event, too, but the crowd is only about half as big as the bull sale, so it’s a smaller operation.

“Our grandparents, parents, siblings and friends have been so supportive to us over the years, especially on sale day,” she said. “We are beyond thankful for everything they do to help this whole process go smoothly, from cleaning to cooking to clerking,” Annette said.

Cleaning up