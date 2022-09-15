Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man

LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021.

Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser's death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.

The case was investigated as a drive-by shooting.

About 2 a.m. July 6, police responded to a report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington. Lexington police responded to the area but didn't initially find anything.

Two blocks away, officers later located a Ford Explorer with Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, and Corona were inside. According to court documents, both were allegedly intoxicated and in possession of alcohol.

They men were both arrested on suspicion of being minors in possession. Their cell phones were later taken as evidence.

About 3:10 a.m., emergency medical crews were dispatched to 800 W. 9th St. for an unresponsive male lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. Keyser was pronounced dead at the scene, and his cell phone was collected as evidence, according to court documents.

Officers found several bullet holes at the residence Keyser was found in front of, as well as the neighbor’s home. Two more bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked along West 9th, according to court records. No ammunition casings were located at the scene.

Police say security camera footage from the North Adams Casey's at 1:31 a.m. showed Gonzalez and Corona entering the convenience store. Keyser entered the store at 1:33 a.m.

After an encounter with Corona inside, Keyser began to walk back to West 9th Street.

During the investigation a forensic download was done on the men's cell phones. According to the data on Keyser's phone, after he left Casey’s he walked around 1,000 feet to West 9th Street, arriving at 1:44 a.m.

There was no other health or phone activity after that. Gunshots were reported at 1:47 a.m., when Keyser is believed to have been killed.

Location data from Gonzalez’s phone showed the phone was at Casey’s at 1:31 a.m., consistent with security video from the store. Around 1:36 a.m., the data places the phone traveling on the Adams Street overpass, then near Corona’s residence on West Maple Street.

At 1:46 a.m., the data indicated Gonzalez’s phone was at 9th and Ontario Street, where Keyser’s body was found.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case, while Cozad attorney Brian Davis representing Corona. The trial is scheduled to run through Friday.

Six women and eight men are hearing the case. Two jurors will be excused alternates before jury deliberations begin. Judge James Doyle IV is presiding.

Gonzalez is charged with felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser's death. His case is pending in district court.