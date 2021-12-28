 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
0 Comments
top story

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A March trial date has been set for a Kearney psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A March 7 jury is scheduled in Buffalo County Court. Judge Gerry Jorgensen is scheduled to preside.

Court records detailing the charge against him are sealed. It’s unclear if the alleged victim is a patient of De Los Angeles.

According to his Facebook page, De Los Angeles is a board certified psychiatrist with certification in addiction and forensic medicine and provides professional psychiatric services, care and treatment, individual and family. His page says he is also a certified forensic examiner, senior disability analyst and certified in psychotherapy, and he is “Honorably acknowledged as the top psychiatrist for 2016 thru 2021.”

De Los Angeles is free on bond.

Reynaldo De Los Angeles

Reynaldo De Los Angeles
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bird flu outbreak causes 'worst blow to wildlife' in Israeli history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News