Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

KEARNEY — A March trial date has been set for a Kearney psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

A March 7 jury is scheduled in Buffalo County Court. Judge Gerry Jorgensen is scheduled to preside.

Court records detailing the charge against him are sealed. It’s unclear if the alleged victim is a patient of De Los Angeles.

According to his Facebook page, De Los Angeles is a board certified psychiatrist with certification in addiction and forensic medicine and provides professional psychiatric services, care and treatment, individual and family. His page says he is also a certified forensic examiner, senior disability analyst and certified in psychotherapy, and he is “Honorably acknowledged as the top psychiatrist for 2016 thru 2021.”

De Los Angeles is free on bond.