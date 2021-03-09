 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial date set for Rockville man accused of sexually assaulting a child
top story

Trial date set for Rockville man accused of sexually assaulting a child

{{featured_button_text}}

LOUP CITY — An August trial date has been set for a Rockville man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Lloyd R. Criffield, 74, of Rockville has been charged in Sherman County District Court with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child on July 4, 2019. The charge alleges he had sexual contact with a person 14 years old or younger in Sherman County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The trial is scheduled for Aug. 9 while a pretrial hearing is scheduled July 2. Criffield has denied the allegations.

Court records detailing the allegations are sealed.

Records indicate that Criffield previously was convicted in Dawes County District Court of felony sexual assault of a child in August 1994, involving two separate victims.

If convicted, Criffield faces five to 50 years in prison on each count.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News