Trial date set for Rockville man accused of sexually assaulting a child

LOUP CITY — An August trial date has been set for a Rockville man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Lloyd R. Criffield, 74, of Rockville has been charged in Sherman County District Court with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child on July 4, 2019. The charge alleges he had sexual contact with a person 14 years old or younger in Sherman County.

The trial is scheduled for Aug. 9 while a pretrial hearing is scheduled July 2. Criffield has denied the allegations.

Court records detailing the allegations are sealed.

Records indicate that Criffield previously was convicted in Dawes County District Court of felony sexual assault of a child in August 1994, involving two separate victims.

If convicted, Criffield faces five to 50 years in prison on each count.