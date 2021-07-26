Trial date set for man accused on hitting woman walking near Kearney Cemetery

KEARNEY — A jury trial date has been set for a Kearney man in the unintentional March death of a woman as she walked in northeast Kearney.

John W. Paul, 43, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March 27 death of Veronica L. Powell, 59, also of Kearney. Trial is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

Paul has pleaded not guilty.

On March 27, Powell and her daughter Eleanor K. Powell, 19, also of Kearney, were walking east in the 900 block of East 44th Street around 10:41 a.m. March 27 when they were struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup driven by Paul, according to a KPD news release issued at the time of the incident.

Veronica Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eleanor Powell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan, where she was treated and released.

Paul was cited after the crash.

No other details of the crash have been released.