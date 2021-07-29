Trial date set for California man in Gibbon triple fatality on I-80

KEARNEY — An October trial date has been set for the man in connection to a September 2019 triple fatality on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.

Kenneth Kratt, 36, of Madera, Calif., faces three counts of felony manslaughter in Buffalo County District Court for the unintentional deaths of two Lincoln men and a Schuyler man. The charges accuse Kratt of reckless and willful reckless driving.

Kratt has denied allegations.

On Sept. 20, 2019, Kratt allegedly was driving a 2020 Peterbilt semitrailer, 75 mph to 78 mph in the construction zone and first hit the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Vanicek that had slowed for traffic in the construction zone, court records indicate. The chain-reaction crashes allegedly caused the deaths of Vanicek and Daniel Seelhoff, both occupants of the Silverado that caught fire.

The third fatality allegedly happened reportedly when Kratt hit the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Scott Gaylord, causing it to go under the trailer of a 2019 Volvo semi.

In all, seven vehicles — the Peterbilt, Silverado, Equinox, Volvo, a 2010 Ford pickup, a 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala — were involved in the crash.