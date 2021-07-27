Trial date set for Arapahoe man in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Arapahoe man is set to go to trial in October for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
According to court records, Paul D. Brooks, 62, of Arapahoe is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County District Court. Brooks pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.
Last week, Judge James E. Doyle scheduled a 12-person jury trial for Brooks on Oct. 5-7 in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
During the trial for William “Billy” Quinn, 57, Brooks pleaded the Fifth Amendment during his testimony for the defense, and he was excused from testifying.
Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. Quinn was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.
Earlier this month, Quinn filed a motion for a new trial Friday in Furnas County District Court. Quinn’s attorney, Joseph Howard of Omaha, filed the motion saying there was irregularity in proceedings of the court; there was abuse of discretion by the prosecuting attorney and witnesses that prevented Quinn from having a fair trial; the verdict wasn’t reached by sufficient evidence or is contrary to law; U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse caused irregularity in the proceedings; and an error of law occurred at the trial.
During the second week of Quinn’s trial, Sasse issued a press release urging the U.S. Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of the interstate child sex trafficking case.
Quinn is being held at the Furnas County Jail. He faces a maximum of five life terms in prison plus 177 years.