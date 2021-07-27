Trial date set for Arapahoe man in Furans County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Arapahoe man is set to go to trial in October for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Paul D. Brooks, 62, of Arapahoe is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County District Court. Brooks pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.

Last week, Judge James E. Doyle scheduled a 12-person jury trial for Brooks on Oct. 5-7 in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

During the trial for William “Billy” Quinn, 57, Brooks pleaded the Fifth Amendment during his testimony for the defense, and he was excused from testifying.

Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. Quinn was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.