Tri-City Trio covers a lot of musical bases

KEARNEY — Members of the Tri-City Trio want to keep their sound simple but with a wide spectrum of music.

“We’re set up like an acoustic street band,” Mick Johnson said. “I have a set up but at the same time we’re still pulling off a big sound with what we do.”

The band features Johnson on percussion, guitar and vocal, along with Greg Sales on guitar and Terry Sinnard on bass. The members started off with a concept of performing mainly acoustic music.

“There was so much we wanted to do that we expanded the concept a little,” Johnson said. “A lot of what we play is classic rock but we also play modern country and some instrumental jazz combo stuff. We’re covering lots of bases; not that we’re pointed in any particular direction. We’re trying to play songs that we all enjoy, regardless of the genre.”

The musicians use hybrid guitars with both acoustic capabilities and electric.

“We’re not really an acoustic band although it kinda is,” Johnson laughed. “I guess it’s an acoustic/electric band.”

Tri-City Trio will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of the Kearney Arts Council’s series, Concerts in the Park. Burgos Queen will provide food and YMCA Creative Arts will offer activities for children at 6:15. Admission to all events is free.

Johnson is a triple threat in his role in Tri-City Trio. He plays drums with his feet, guitar with his hands and sings vocals.

“Terry uses his standard bass,” Johnson said. “And Greg has both his standard electric guitars and his hybrid-ized acoustic guitars. He can cover pretty much any kind of tone that we need. We can get completely bare acoustic sounds to some heavily effected stuff that we need for the classic rock songs we’re pulling off.”

Johnson said the band tries to remain faithful to the music but also hopes to find a middle ground where the musicians can creatively add elements to the sound.

“We think the songs should be represented as they were written,” he said. “At the same time, we are taking some liberties with the arrangements to make the songs more of our own. There are a lot of bands in this town playing the same songs over and over. That’s one of the things we’re trying to get away from. We’re trying to find good songs that no one else is doing. If we are doing some common songs, we try to do them in our own way to differentiate us from the rest of the pack.”

Listening to a familiar song, performed in a new way, can give new life to the music, Johnson believes.

“We all wanted to stretch our limits,” Johnson said of the band’s approach to music. “Greg and I have a common background in classic rock from the ’80s and ’90s. Terry hasn’t done a lot of that, so that takes him out of his comfort zone. Greg played in a cover band so long that he didn’t have much room for improvisation. We’re leaving some space for him to take off and just play from his heart.”

Opportunities to play in that way allows the musicians to grow.

“Me, I just try to keep it all together in the middle doing three things at once,” Johnson said. “We’re all pushing our limits in this band. That makes us grow as players.”

Playing drums, guitar and singing all at the same time demands a lot from Johnson. He looks at it as a sort of meditation.

“It doesn’t leave room for anything else,” he said. “To be playing guitar, and drums and singing, I can’t focus on any one thing in particular. It’s almost like a meditation. You’re totally involved in that moment, in what you’re trying to do. Every song like that is like a miniature vacation because you just ‘check out.’ It leaves the door open for messing up, that’s for sure.”

For Johnson, the risk of making a mistake heightens the sense of performance.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s a thrill ride. I’m not outstanding at any one thing I do for the band, but put all three of them together, that’s a challenge.”

When he left the popular band Fear of Flying, Johnson said he stopped playing, thinking about and even listening to music for years.

“I thought I would be okay with that but it just pulled me back in,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that musicians have to do. It’s not about the money and it’s not about the publicity — it’s just one of those things in your core that you have to do because you feel it. It’s a horrible curse but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson, Sinnard and Sales started playing together more than a year ago, although they talked about forming the band for much longer than that. The members hope to focus their energies on playing concerts and corporate events.