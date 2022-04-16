 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm win third Anderson Cup earning top seed in playoffs

Graham Gamache

Graham Gamache (25) goes through the handshake line after scoring a goal in the second period vs Sioux Falls at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Friday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm sealed the franchise’s third Anderson Cup Friday night with a 6-2 win over the Omaha Lancers.

The Cup goes to the team that has the best regular-season record in the USHL.

Tri-City (44-10-3-1) entered the night needing just one point for a regulation-game tie to exceed the potential of the Chicago Steel, leaders of the East Division. But the Storm emerged with the easy win as Graham Gamache scored a hat trick. Dane Dowiak, Jeremy Wilmer and Ilya Nikolaev added goals to the Storm’s total.

The Storm also won the Anderson Cup in 2004 and 2019.

The regular-season championship gives Tri-City the top seed in the Clark Cup playoffs.

Tri-City plays at Sioux Falls tonight before playing a special Tuesday night game at home against Fargo then finishing the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on April 22.

