Tri-Cities lead Midwest peers on ‘thriving index’

LINCOLN — An economic study of Nebraska has found that the Tri-Cities — Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings — and North 81 — Columbus and Norfolk — are the top-performing rural regions in the state.
The 2020 Nebraska Thriving Index indicates residents of Nebraska’s rural regions experience a high quality of life, but face challenges in areas such as education attainment, cost-competitiveness and infrastructure.
The index compares Nebraska regions with their peers across the upper Midwest on 47 measures of economic performance and conditions. It was developed by a team of social scientists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney under the leadership of Rural Prosperity Nebraska.
The index uses data from a variety of sources from recent years and strives to provide rural residents and decision-makers with information for economic development and policy analysis.
It also answers the basic question: How is our economy doing?
Results of the 2020 Nebraska Thriving Index vary by region, but several themes emerge.
Nebraska regions generally lead their peers in measures of quality of life such as commute times, crime rates and health care access.
They tend to lag in education and skill, as well as key aspects of economic competitiveness such as infrastructure and cost of doing business.
“Rural and small metropolitan Nebraska should continue to focus on increasing education attainment and economic competitiveness,” said Eric Thompson, Nelson professor of economics at UNL.
The index also indicates that Nebraska’s smaller metropolitan areas are doing particularly well. The Tri-Cities and North 81 regions clearly lead their peers in economic prosperity and conditions.
“Compared to similarly situated regions in the upper Midwest, Nebraska’s micropolitan and small metropolitan regions are doing well,” said Bree Dority, UNK associate professor of finance. “In addition to performing well on quality-of-life indicators, these two regions also rank ahead of their peers when it comes to growth in households with children, growth in total employment, and in business and entrepreneurial activity.”
The Panhandle and Siouxland (Dakota and Dixon counties) regions lagged their peers.
In addition to competitiveness and education, economic and demographic growth were key challenges for the Panhandle. The Siouxland region also struggled with economic diversity, opportunity and stability.
Other regions of Nebraska, including the Sandhills, scored near their peer average.
The Nebraska Thriving Index explores key measures of economic prosperity, such as economic growth, opportunity, diversity and stability. Also included are key measures of economic conditions, such as demographic growth, education, cost of doing business, infrastructure, quality of life and social capital.
Detailed findings from the 2020 Nebraska Thriving Index — based on data from before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — are available at ruralprosperityne.unl.edu.
In addition to Thompson and Dority, the 2020 Nebraska Thriving Index research team includes Mitch Herian of Nebraska’s Bureau of Business Research.
Launched earlier this year, Rural Prosperity Nebraska brings together students and researchers from across the University of Nebraska system, and the boots-on-the-ground work of Nebraska Extension educators committed to rural success across the state.
