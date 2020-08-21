Tri-Cities lead Midwest peers on ‘thriving index’

Still recovering, Sarah Michael-Rush doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”