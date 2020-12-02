Tri-Cities Food Fight now underway

KEARNEY — The annual Tri-Cities Food Fight — a clash between south-central Nebraska’s top tourist attractions — has kicked off with the goal of stocking food pantries that serve the region’s people in need.

Last year, The Archway in Kearney won the competition by collecting 5,417 pounds of food.

Organizers say collections will be more complicated this year because of the pandemic, but the need is great.

“We distribute all the food that is donated to local food banks,” said The Archway’s marketing coordinator Mark Foradori. “When you support the Tri-Cities Food Fight you are helping families in need right here at this very difficult time.”

Foradori said the national poverty rate was about 12% in March, but it shot up to nearly 17% in September.

“And, if Congress fails to take further action, unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to expire on Dec. 26. Without a helping hand many families will slip into chronic poverty,” he said.

Every year, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Hastings Museum and The Archway compete to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries.