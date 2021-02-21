 Skip to main content
Tri-Basin wants parents to get trees if they have babies

HOLDREGE — Tri-Basin Natural Resources District is offering parents of babies born in the district since the previous tree season — April 2020 — the gift of a seedling tree.

Tri-Basin serves Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

A baby tree may be reserved by calling the Tri-Basin office at 308-995-6688 or sending an email to nmunter@tribasinnrd.org with the baby’s name, birth date, parents’ names, address and phone number.

Registered families will receive postcards in April letting them know where and when to pick up their trees.

For more information, call the office and ask for Nate.

